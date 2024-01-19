Wright State hosts Jamison and Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (9-9, 4-3 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (9-10, 4-4 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Milwaukee Panthers (9-9, 4-3 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (9-10, 4-4 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Wright State Raiders after Elijah Jamison scored 22 points in Milwaukee’s 90-72 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Raiders are 5-3 in home games. Wright State is second in the Horizon League with 16.0 assists per game led by Trey Calvin averaging 3.8.

The Panthers are 4-3 against conference opponents. Milwaukee averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Wright State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Wright State has given up to its opponents (47.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Calvin is averaging 19.3 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Raiders. Alex Huibregste is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Erik Pratt is averaging 13.3 points for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 87.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 55.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.