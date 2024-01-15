Wright-Forde leads Texas A&M-CC against SE Louisiana after 23-point showing

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-7, 2-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (6-10, 1-2 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-7, 2-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (6-10, 1-2 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -1.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC faces the SE Louisiana Lions after Dian Wright-Forde scored 23 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 83-80 loss to the New Orleans Privateers.

The Lions are 4-0 in home games. SE Louisiana ranks third in the Southland in team defense, giving up 71.6 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Islanders are 2-1 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

SE Louisiana makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Texas A&M-CC averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game SE Louisiana allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roger McFarlane is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 13.3 points and 7.7 rebounds. Nick Caldwell is shooting 57.3% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Wright-Forde is scoring 11.6 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Islanders. Garry Clark is averaging 13.5 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 41.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

