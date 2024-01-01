Wright and Drake host Illinois State

Illinois State Redbirds (8-5, 2-0 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Illinois State Redbirds (8-5, 2-0 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts the Illinois State Redbirds after Atin Wright scored 20 points in Drake’s 79-78 overtime loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Bulldogs are 7-0 on their home court. Drake ranks sixth in the MVC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Darnell Brodie averaging 2.8.

The Redbirds are 2-0 in MVC play. Illinois State has a 3-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Drake makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Illinois State has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Illinois State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Drake gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is shooting 43.5% and averaging 19.0 points for the Bulldogs. Kevin Overton is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drake.

Darius Burford is shooting 43.6% and averaging 13.7 points for the Redbirds. Dalton Banks is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

