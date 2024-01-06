Woolbright scores 18 to lead Western Carolina over Wofford 70-66

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Vonterius Woolbright had 18 points in Western Carolina’s 70-66 win against Wofford on Saturday night. Woolbright…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Vonterius Woolbright had 18 points in Western Carolina’s 70-66 win against Wofford on Saturday night.

Woolbright also added 14 rebounds and five assists for the Catamounts (13-2, 2-0 Southern Conference). DJ Campbell scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 15 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Tre Jackson shot 4 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points. It was the seventh straight victory for the Catamounts.

Corey Tripp led the Terriers (8-7, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Kyler Filewich added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Wofford. Dillon Bailey also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

