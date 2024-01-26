Woolbright leads Western Carolina against VMI

VMI Keydets (4-16, 1-6 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (15-5, 4-3 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

VMI Keydets (4-16, 1-6 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (15-5, 4-3 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts the VMI Keydets after Vonterius Woolbright scored 34 points in Western Carolina’s 85-82 overtime loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Catamounts have gone 7-2 in home games. Western Carolina is sixth in the SoCon scoring 75.6 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Keydets have gone 1-6 against SoCon opponents. VMI ranks ninth in the SoCon with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Taeshaud Jackson averaging 2.7.

Western Carolina’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game VMI allows. VMI averages 70.7 points per game, 3.8 more than the 66.9 Western Carolina allows to opponents.

The Catamounts and Keydets face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woolbright is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 12.8 rebounds for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

Brennan Watkins is averaging 14.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Keydets. Tyran Cook is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 44.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Keydets: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.