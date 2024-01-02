Woolbright and Western Carolina host Citadel

Western Carolina Catamounts (11-2) at Citadel Bulldogs (8-5) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina faces…

Western Carolina Catamounts (11-2) at Citadel Bulldogs (8-5)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina faces the Citadel Bulldogs after Vonterius Woolbright scored 23 points in Western Carolina’s 90-62 win against the King (TN) Tornados.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 on their home court. Citadel is the leader in the SoCon in team defense, giving up 65.5 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Catamounts are 5-2 on the road. Western Carolina ranks second in the SoCon allowing 66.0 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

Citadel averages 73.4 points, 7.4 more per game than the 66.0 Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Citadel have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Catamounts meet Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quentin Millora-Brown is averaging 9.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulldogs. AJ Smith is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Woolbright is averaging 21.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and five assists for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 39.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

