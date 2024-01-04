Woodrich leads Cleveland State against Wright State after 23-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Cleveland State Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -6; over/under is 161

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State visits the Wright State Raiders after Jayson Woodrich scored 23 points in Cleveland State’s 86-77 victory over the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Raiders are 4-2 on their home court. Wright State is fifth in the Horizon League in rebounding with 34.5 rebounds. Brandon Noel leads the Raiders with 7.3 boards.

The Vikings are 3-1 in Horizon League play. Cleveland State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wright State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State averages 76.7 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 79.6 Wright State allows to opponents.

The Raiders and Vikings face off Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel is averaging 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Raiders. Tanner Holden is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Tristan Enaruna is averaging 17.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 84.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

