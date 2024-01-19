Wooden leads James Madison against Marshall

Marshall Thundering Herd (9-10, 4-2 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (16-2, 5-2 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (9-10, 4-2 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (16-2, 5-2 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd after Julien Wooden scored 31 points in James Madison’s 89-70 win against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Dukes have gone 8-1 at home. James Madison leads the Sun Belt with 86.9 points and is shooting 48.0%.

The Thundering Herd have gone 4-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is 5-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

James Madison averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Marshall allows. Marshall has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 42.0% shooting opponents of James Madison have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Green III is averaging 8.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for James Madison.

Obinna Anochili-Killen is averaging 17.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 39.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 40.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

