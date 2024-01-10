Wood scores 19 as Murray State takes down Missouri State 77-53

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jacobi Wood scored 19 points as Murray State beat Missouri State 77-53 on Wednesday night. Wood…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jacobi Wood scored 19 points as Murray State beat Missouri State 77-53 on Wednesday night.

Wood also added five rebounds and five assists for the Racers (7-9, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Quincy Anderson added 18 points while going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Rob Perry had 13 points and was 6 of 11 shooting (0 for 3 from 3-point range).

Alston Mason led the Bears (9-7, 1-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Chance Moore added 12 points for Missouri State. Dawson Carper also put up six points.

Murray State took the lead with 10:02 left in the first half and never looked back. Wood led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 42-19 at the break. Murray State pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half for a 33-point lead.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

