Wood, Murray State Racers to visit Clay, Missouri State Bears

Murray State Racers (6-9, 3-1 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (9-6, 1-3 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacobi Wood and the Murray State Racers visit Donovan Clay and the Missouri State Bears in MVC action.

The Bears are 5-1 on their home court. Missouri State is fourth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.3 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Racers have gone 3-1 against MVC opponents. Murray State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Missouri State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Murray State allows. Murray State averages 73.1 points per game, 4.8 more than the 68.3 Missouri State gives up.

The Bears and Racers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: N.J. Benson is averaging 7.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Bears. Clay is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Nick Ellington is averaging 9.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Racers. Rob Perry is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 38.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

