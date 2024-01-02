Wood, Murray State Racers to host Okani and the UIC Flames

UIC Flames (7-6, 0-2 MVC) at Murray State Racers (4-9, 1-1 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UIC Flames (7-6, 0-2 MVC) at Murray State Racers (4-9, 1-1 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -2.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Jacobi Wood and the Murray State Racers host Toby Okani and the UIC Flames in MVC action.

The Racers are 4-3 on their home court. Murray State is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Flames are 0-2 in conference matchups. UIC is fourth in the MVC with 36.7 rebounds per game led by Okani averaging 7.8.

Murray State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 4.6 per game UIC allows. UIC has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 47.0% shooting opponents of Murray State have averaged.

The Racers and Flames meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Perry is averaging 14 points for the Racers. Quincy Anderson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Christian Jones is averaging 9.3 points and 5.2 assists for the Flames. Isaiah Rivera is averaging 14.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

