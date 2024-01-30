Wood, Murray State Racers to host Foster and the Illinois State Redbirds

Illinois State Redbirds (10-11, 4-6 MVC) at Murray State Racers (8-13, 5-5 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Illinois State Redbirds (10-11, 4-6 MVC) at Murray State Racers (8-13, 5-5 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -7; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacobi Wood and the Murray State Racers host Myles Foster and the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Racers have gone 5-6 in home games. Murray State averages 9.2 turnovers per game and is 4-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Redbirds have gone 4-6 against MVC opponents. Illinois State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Murray State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Illinois State allows. Illinois State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Murray State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood is averaging 12.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Racers. Quincy Anderson is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Darius Burford is shooting 43.9% and averaging 13.7 points for the Redbirds. Foster is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.