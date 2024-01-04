Wonders’ 14 points lead Green Bay past winless Detroit Mercy 69-51

DETROIT (AP) — Foster Wonders scored 14 points as Green Bay beat winless Detroit Mercy 69-51 on Thursday night. Wonders…

Wonders was 5 of 12 shooting (4 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Phoenix (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League). Preston Ruedinger scored 11 points, shooting 4 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Noah Reynolds finished 4 of 5 from the floor to finish with nine points.

The Titans (0-16, 0-5) were led in scoring by Donovann Toatley, who finished with 14 points. Marcus Tankersley added 10 points for Detroit Mercy. In addition, Edoardo Del Cadia finished with nine points, six rebounds and two steals. The loss was the Titans’ 16th straight.

Both teams next play Saturday. Green Bay visits Oakland and Detroit Mercy squares off against Milwaukee at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

