Wolf scores 19, Yale takes down Dartmouth 76-51

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Danny Wolf had 19 points in Yale’s 76-51 victory against Dartmouth on Saturday.

Wolf also contributed 14 rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs (12-6, 3-0 Ivy League). Matt Knowling scored 16 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor. Bez Mbeng was 6 of 9 shooting (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals.

Dusan Neskovic led the way for the Big Green (4-12, 0-3) with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

