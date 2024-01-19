Wofford visits UNC Greensboro following Brown-Jones’ 39-point outing

Wofford Terriers (11-7, 4-1 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-5, 4-1 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wofford Terriers (11-7, 4-1 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-5, 4-1 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro hosts the Wofford Terriers after Mikeal Brown-Jones scored 39 points in UNC Greensboro’s 73-67 victory over the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Spartans are 8-0 in home games. UNC Greensboro is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terriers are 4-1 in conference games. Wofford has a 5-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UNC Greensboro averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Wofford allows. Wofford averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game UNC Greensboro allows.

The Spartans and Terriers match up Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown-Jones is shooting 57.9% and averaging 19.4 points for the Spartans. Donovan Atwell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Corey Tripp is averaging 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Terriers. Jackson Sivills is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 38.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Terriers: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 39.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

