Wofford visits UNC Greensboro after Brown-Jones’ 39-point outing

Wofford Terriers (11-7, 4-1 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-5, 4-1 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -7; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro plays the Wofford Terriers after Mikeal Brown-Jones scored 39 points in UNC Greensboro’s 73-67 victory over the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Spartans are 8-0 in home games. UNC Greensboro is third in the SoCon with 15.7 assists per game led by Kobe Langley averaging 6.2.

The Terriers are 4-1 against SoCon opponents. Wofford has a 5-1 record in one-possession games.

UNC Greensboro averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Wofford gives up. Wofford averages 10.1 more points per game (78.6) than UNC Greensboro allows (68.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Atwell is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 11.2 points. Keyshaun Langley is shooting 41.9% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Corey Tripp is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Terriers. Jackson Sivills is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 38.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Terriers: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 39.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

