Wofford visits Samford following Tripp’s 20-point game

Wofford Terriers (12-9, 5-3 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (18-3, 7-1 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford plays the Samford Bulldogs after Corey Tripp scored 20 points in Wofford’s 77-67 win against the Furman Paladins.

The Bulldogs are 13-0 on their home court. Samford ranks fifth in college basketball with 18.8 assists per game. Rylan Jones leads the Bulldogs averaging 5.3.

The Terriers are 5-3 against SoCon opponents. Wofford has a 6-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Samford scores 88.6 points, 13.0 more per game than the 75.6 Wofford allows. Wofford averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Samford allows.

The Bulldogs and Terriers face off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Staton-McCray is shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.2 points and two steals. Achor Achor is shooting 64.8% and averaging 18.1 points over the past 10 games for Samford.

Jackson Sivills is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 10 points. Tripp is shooting 41.8% and averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 85.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

