Wofford secures 77-67 victory over Furman

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Corey Tripp had 20 points in Wofford’s 77-67 victory against Furman on Saturday night. Tripp added…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Corey Tripp had 20 points in Wofford’s 77-67 victory against Furman on Saturday night.

Tripp added five assists for the Terriers (12-9, 5-3 Southern Conference). Kyler Filewich scored 17 points and added 10 rebounds. Jackson Sivills shot 5 for 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Marcus Foster led the way for the Paladins (11-10, 5-3) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Furman also got 15 points from Alex Williams. In addition, JP Pegues finished with 15 points. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Paladins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.