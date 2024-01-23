Wofford hosts Zidek and Chattanooga

Chattanooga Mocs (12-7, 4-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (11-8, 4-2 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Chattanooga Mocs (12-7, 4-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (11-8, 4-2 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays the Wofford Terriers after Jan Zidek scored 21 points in Chattanooga’s 81-74 victory over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Terriers are 7-0 on their home court. Wofford averages 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Mocs are 4-2 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga is third in the SoCon scoring 78.4 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

Wofford makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Chattanooga has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Chattanooga averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Wofford gives up.

The Terriers and Mocs square off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Terriers.

Honor Huff is averaging 15.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Mocs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Mocs: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

