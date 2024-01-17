Wofford hosts Seymour and East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-8, 1-3 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (10-7, 3-1 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-8, 1-3 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (10-7, 3-1 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -4; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State faces the Wofford Terriers after Jaden Seymour scored 23 points in East Tennessee State’s 82-73 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Terriers have gone 6-0 in home games. Wofford is 4-1 in one-possession games.

The Buccaneers are 1-3 in SoCon play. East Tennessee State leads the SoCon with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Karon Boyd averaging 3.3.

Wofford makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than East Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). East Tennessee State’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Wofford has given up to its opponents (43.7%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Bailey is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 13.4 points. Corey Tripp is shooting 42.0% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games for Wofford.

Ebby Asamoah is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Buccaneers. Seymour is averaging 16.9 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 40.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 39.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

