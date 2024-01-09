Wofford hosts Mercer after Thomas’ 20-point outing

Mercer Bears (8-7, 1-1 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (8-7, 1-1 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mercer Bears (8-7, 1-1 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (8-7, 1-1 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer visits the Wofford Terriers after David Thomas scored 20 points in Mercer’s 86-64 win against the VMI Keydets.

The Terriers are 5-0 in home games. Wofford is the SoCon leader with 40.3 rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 9.9.

The Bears are 1-1 against SoCon opponents. Mercer is fifth in the SoCon allowing 70.5 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

Wofford is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.8% Mercer allows to opponents. Mercer averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Wofford allows.

The Terriers and Bears meet Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Jalyn McCreary is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Bears. Jake Davis is averaging 11.6 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 42.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

