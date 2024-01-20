Witt scores 27 as Austin Peay downs Central Arkansas 94-71

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sai Witt had 27 points in Austin Peay’s 94-71 victory against Central Arkansas on Saturday night.…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sai Witt had 27 points in Austin Peay’s 94-71 victory against Central Arkansas on Saturday night.

Witt added eight rebounds for the Governors (10-10, 3-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Demarcus Sharp scored 20 points, shooting 10 of 15 from the field. Ja’Monta Black had 20 points and was 7 of 12 shooting (6 for 11 from 3-point range).

The Bears (7-14, 3-2) were led by Daniel Sofield, who recorded 19 points. Elias Cato added 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Central Arkansas. In addition, Javion Guy-King finished with nine points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.