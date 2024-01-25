Witt and Austin Peay host Stetson

Austin Peay Governors (10-10, 3-2 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (11-9, 3-2 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Austin Peay Governors (10-10, 3-2 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (11-9, 3-2 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hatters -4; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits the Stetson Hatters after Sai Witt scored 27 points in Austin Peay’s 94-71 victory over the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Hatters have gone 6-1 at home. Stetson is seventh in the ASUN with 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Aubin Gateretse averaging 6.0.

The Governors are 3-2 in conference matchups. Austin Peay averages 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Stetson scores 76.3 points, 8.3 more per game than the 68.0 Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

The Hatters and Governors face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 12 points, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hatters. Jalen Blackmon is averaging 21.3 points over the past 10 games for Stetson.

Ja’Monta Black is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 11.5 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Governors: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.