With Edey leading the way, No. 1 Purdue ends Maryland’s 19-game home winning streak 67-53

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Zach Edey had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 1 Purdue cruised past Maryland 67-53 on Tuesday night to snap the Terrapins’ 19-game home winning streak.

The Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) won their sixth straight, having little difficulty with an offensively challenged Maryland team. Purdue hadn’t won at Maryland since 2017. Although the Terps (9-5, 1-2) hung tough defensively for a while, they couldn’t overcome shooting woes that have made this season a disappointment.

The Boilermakers took an 8-0 lead and forced Maryland to take an early timeout. The Terps managed only 19 points in the first half and trailed by 13 at the break. Purdue quickly pushed the lead to 22 in the second.

Jahmir Young scored 26 points for the Terps, the only Maryland player with more than nine.

Braden Smith scored 14 points for Purdue and Lance Jones added 11.

No. 4 UCONN 85, DePAUL 56

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Cam Spencer scored 20 points to lead UConn to its 17th straight win over DePaul.

The graduate transfer from Rutgers shot 7 for 11 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

Alex Karaban added 17 points for the Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) and was 3 of 4 from behind the arc. Hassan Diarra scored 14 as did freshman Stephon Castle, who also had seven assists.

Da’Sean Nelson scored 19 points and Elijah Fisher had 17 for DePaul (3-10, 0-2), which shot 36% from the floor.

No. 5 TENNESSEE 87, NORFOLK STATE 50

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zakai Zeigler scored 17 points and had four assists to lead Tennessee past Norfolk State.

Dalton Knecht scored 15 and Tobe Awaka collected 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Volunteers (10-3) won their sixth straight game and 10th straight home game dating to last season.

The Spartans (9-7) were led by Jamarii Thomas with 15 points and Christian Ings with 10.

Each team had a field-goal drought of six minutes in the first half. Tennessee scored the last 18 points of the half to lead 43-18 at the break.

No. 8 NORTH CAROLINA 70, PITTSBURGH 57

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Armando Bacot had 16 points and 10 rebounds, RJ Davis added 15 points and four assists, and North Carolina pulled away for the victory over Pittsburgh.

The Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) used Davis’ shot-making and their size advantage to muscle their way past the Panthers (9-5, 0-3). North Carolina outrebounded Pitt 51-41 and had a 15-1 advantage in second-chance points to beat Pitt for just the second time in their last seven meetings.

Bub Carrington led the Panthers with 20 points and Jaland Lowe added 10 but senior forward Blake Hinson was held to 11 points — eight below his average.

No. 9 ILLINOIS 96, NORTHWESTERN 66

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask scored 32 points and had a team-high six assists to lead No. 9 Illinois to a win over Northwestern in the Illini’s second game without suspended star Terrance Shannon Jr.

Justin Harmon had 20 points, Quincy Guerrier scored 14 and Coleman Hawkins had 13 for the Illini (11-2, 2-0), who never trailed, led by as many as 33 points, and shot 63% from the field. Guerrier also had 10 rebounds

Domask was 11 of 15 from the field and 9 of 10 from the line.

Boo Buie led the Wildcats (10-3, 1-1) with 20 points.

No. 13 COLORADO STATE 74, NEW MEXICO 68

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Patrick Cartier scored a season-high 21 points, Nique Clifford and Isaiah Stevens went a combined 8 of 9 on free throws down the stretch and Colorado State held off New Mexico in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.

The Rams (13-1, 1-0) opened a 17-point lead with 5:15 remaining, only to see the Lobos (12-2, 0-1) storm back and make things interesting. Clifford and Stevens ended the comeback bid at the line as the Rams won their fourth straight since a home loss to Saint Mary’s on Dec. 9.

Stevens had 18 points and eight assists. Clifford finished with 12 points and 10 boards.

JT Toppin had 17 points and 11 rebounds for New Mexico, and Jaelen House scored 14.

No. 14 DUKE 86, SYRACUSE 66

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Mark Mitchell scored 18 of his career-high 21 points in the first half and Jared McCain finished with 18 points to lead Duke over Syracuse.

Duke made all eight 3-point attempts after halftime and finished by shooting 75% from the field in the second half.

Jeremy Roach’s 17 points and Tyrese Proctor’s 14 points were a boost from Duke’s backcourt. Kyle Filipowski posted all 12 of his points in the second half as the Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) increased their winning streak to five games.

Maliq Brown had 26 points on 11-for-16 shooting and Judah Mintz added 18 points for Syracuse (10-4, 1-2),

No. 17 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 79, EAST CAROLINA 64

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin each scored 20 points and Florida Atlantic shook off a slow start to beat East Carolina in the Owls’ debut American Athletic Conference game.

Bryan Greenlee scored 13 off the bench and Vladislav Goldin finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Owls (11-3, 1-0). FAU went on a 14-0 run in the closing minutes, turning a two-point lead into a 16-point edge with 30 seconds left.

Brandon Johnson scored 15 for East Carolina (7-7, 0-1), while Quentin Diboundje added 13 before departing with a lower extremity injury with 5:31 remaining. RJ Felton had 12 for the Pirates.

No. 18 BAYLOR 98, CORNELL 79

WACO, Texas (AP) — Ja’Kobe Walter scored 23 points and had a team-high nine rebounds, fellow freshman Yves Missi added 16 points while making all eight of his shots and Baylor christened the brand-new Foster Pavilion with a victory over Cornell.

Missi scored the first points in the Bears’ new home when the 7-footer from Cameroon made a short jumper 30 seconds into the game. After Sean Hansen made a 3-pointer on Cornell’s initial shot, Walter put Baylor (11-2) ahead to stay in its nonconference finale with a jumper.

RayJ Dennis had 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Bears.

Nazir Williams had 17 points to lead Cornell (10-3). Isaiah Gray and Chris Manon each had 12 points.

No. 21 WISCONSIN 83, IOWA 72

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored a season-high 19 points, Steven Crowl had a double-double and Wisconsin turned up its offense in the second half to beat Iowa.

After the game was tied 32-all at halftime, Wisconsin (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) pulled away by shooting 58.3% in the second half to win its third straight.

AJ Storr had 16 points for Wisconsin, and Max Klesmit finished with 15. Crowl added 14 points and a career-high 13 rebounds.

Tony Perkins scored 25 points and Owen Freeman had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Iowa (8-6, 0-3).

No. 25 AUBURN 88, PENN 68

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome had 24 points and 12 rebounds and nearly matched his season total for 3-pointers in leading Auburn to a victory over Penn.

The Tigers (11-2) built a 51-32 halftime lead and won their sixth straight game, one day after entering the Top 25 for the first time this season.

Chad Baker-Mazara had a season-high 16 points and K.D. Johnson scored 13, both off the bench. Denver Jones finished with 12 points.

Sam Brown went 4 of 6 on 3-pointers and led Penn (8-7) with 20 points. Tyler Perkins had 13 points and eight rebounds.

