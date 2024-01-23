Winthrop visits Johnson and Charleston Southern

Winthrop Eagles (13-8, 4-2 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-12, 2-3 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Winthrop Eagles (13-8, 4-2 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-12, 2-3 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hosts the Winthrop Eagles after RJ Johnson scored 25 points in Charleston Southern’s 86-79 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Buccaneers are 5-3 on their home court. Charleston Southern is ninth in the Big South with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Taje’ Kelly averaging 2.1.

The Eagles have gone 4-2 against Big South opponents. Winthrop scores 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

Charleston Southern’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 79.0 points per game, 3.3 more than the 75.7 Charleston Southern allows to opponents.

The Buccaneers and Eagles meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daren Patrick is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 11.3 points. Kelly is shooting 52.9% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Kelton Talford is averaging 14.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Sin’Cere McMahon is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

