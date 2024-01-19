Winthrop visits Gardner-Webb after Robinson’s 21-point performance

Winthrop Eagles (13-7, 4-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-12, 2-2 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 1…

Winthrop Eagles (13-7, 4-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-12, 2-2 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb hosts the Winthrop Eagles after Caleb Robinson scored 21 points in Gardner-Webb’s 74-68 victory over the Radford Highlanders.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 5-2 in home games. Gardner-Webb is 4-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles are 4-1 in Big South play. Winthrop is second in the Big South giving up 70.0 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

Gardner-Webb’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Winthrop allows. Winthrop averages 5.9 more points per game (79.2) than Gardner-Webb allows to opponents (73.3).

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julien Soumaoro is shooting 41.1% and averaging 13.9 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. DQ Nicholas is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Kelton Talford is averaging 13.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Eagles. KJ Doucet is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

