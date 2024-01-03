Winthrop takes home win streak into matchup with Longwood

Longwood Lancers (12-3) at Winthrop Eagles (9-6) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2;…

Longwood Lancers (12-3) at Winthrop Eagles (9-6)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Eagles take on Longwood.

The Eagles have gone 4-1 at home. Winthrop is fourth in the Big South with 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Kelton Talford averaging 8.0.

The Lancers are 4-3 on the road. Longwood averages 78.5 points while outscoring opponents by 15.8 points per game.

Winthrop averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.8 per game Longwood allows. Longwood has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Winthrop have averaged.

The Eagles and Lancers meet Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Timmerman is averaging 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Eagles.

Walyn Napper is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Lancers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 39.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Lancers: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 41.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.