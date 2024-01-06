Winthrop secures 82-80 OT victory over South Carolina Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Nick Johnson hit three of four from the free throw line in the final 84 seconds…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Nick Johnson hit three of four from the free throw line in the final 84 seconds of overtime to allow Winthrop to hold off South Carolina Upstate, 82-80 on Saturday night.

Kelton Talford scored 18 points and contributed nine rebounds for the Eagles (11-6, 2-0 Big South Conference). KJ Doucet shot 4 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Michael Anumba had 14 points and was 4 of 6 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

Nick Alves led the Spartans (5-10, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. South Carolina Upstate also got 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks from Ahmir Langlais. Miguel Ayesa also had 14 points.

Up next for Winthrop is a matchup Wednesday with Presbyterian on the road. South Carolina Upstate visits Charleston Southern on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

