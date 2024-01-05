Winthrop plays South Carolina Upstate on 3-game road slide

Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4…

Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop travels to South Carolina Upstate looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Spartans are 3-2 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Eagles are 1-0 against Big South opponents. Winthrop ranks sixth in the Big South with 12.1 assists per game led by Kasen Harrison averaging 3.9.

South Carolina Upstate’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Winthrop gives up. Winthrop has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of South Carolina Upstate have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Broadnax is averaging 12.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

KJ Doucet is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Alex Timmerman is averaging 11.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 40.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

