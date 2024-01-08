Winston, Coppin State Eagles to host Hupstead and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-9, 1-0 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (1-14, 0-1 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-9, 1-0 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (1-14, 0-1 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -1.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Troy Hupstead and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks take on Justin Winston and the Coppin State Eagles in MEAC action.

The Eagles are 1-2 on their home court. Coppin State is 1-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hawks are 1-0 in conference games. Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up 74.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.7 points per game.

Coppin State’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than Coppin State has allowed to its opponents (45.0%).

The Eagles and Hawks face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winston is averaging 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Greg Spurlock is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Hupstead is scoring 12.1 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Hawks. Devon Ellis is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 56.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

