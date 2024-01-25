Willis scores 21 as UL Monroe knocks off South Alabama 80-66

MONROE, La. (AP) — Makai Willis scored 21 points as UL Monroe beat South Alabama 80-66 on Thursday night. Willis…

MONROE, La. (AP) — Makai Willis scored 21 points as UL Monroe beat South Alabama 80-66 on Thursday night.

Willis also contributed nine rebounds for the Warhawks (6-12, 2-6 Sun Belt Conference). Tyreke Locure added 15 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the foul line, and he also had four steals. Jacob Wilson went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Jaguars (10-10, 3-5) were led by Tyrell Jones, who posted 18 points, five assists and three steals. Elijah Ormiston added 11 points and two steals for South Alabama. Marcus Millender also had 10 points and four assists.

