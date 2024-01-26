Willis leads UL Monroe against Arkansas State after 21-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-11, 4-3 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (6-12, 2-6 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-11, 4-3 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (6-12, 2-6 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Makai Willis scored 21 points in UL Monroe’s 80-66 win over the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Warhawks are 4-5 on their home court. UL Monroe gives up 72.8 points and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Red Wolves are 4-3 in conference play. Arkansas State has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UL Monroe averages 68.6 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 78.5 Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 9.1 per game UL Monroe gives up.

The Warhawks and Red Wolves square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreke Locure is averaging 10.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Warhawks. Savion Gallion is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Caleb Fields is averaging 12.3 points and 5.2 assists for the Red Wolves. Dyondre Dominguez is averaging 13.6 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 82.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

