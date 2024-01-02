Williamson and Valparaiso host Bradley

Bradley Braves (8-5, 0-2 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-9, 0-2 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso…

Bradley Braves (8-5, 0-2 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-9, 0-2 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso plays the Bradley Braves after Jahari Williamson scored 24 points in Valparaiso’s 82-78 loss to the Elon Phoenix.

The Beacons are 4-4 in home games. Valparaiso allows 71.1 points and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

The Braves are 0-2 in MVC play. Bradley has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Valparaiso is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 40.2% Bradley allows to opponents. Bradley averages 71.8 points per game, 0.7 more than the 71.1 Valparaiso allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius DeAveiro is averaging 5.9 points and 5.6 assists for the Beacons. Isaiah Stafford is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Duke Deen averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Malevy Leons is shooting 44.8% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Braves: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

