Williamson and Bucknell host Navy

Navy Midshipmen (8-9, 4-2 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (6-13, 3-3 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -3; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell takes on the Navy Midshipmen after Noah Williamson scored 23 points in Bucknell’s 75-72 overtime loss to the Lafayette Leopards.

The Bison are 2-6 on their home court. Bucknell averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Midshipmen are 4-2 in Patriot League play. Navy ranks sixth in the Patriot League with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Draper averaging 6.2.

Bucknell averages 65.4 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 65.1 Navy allows. Navy’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Bucknell has allowed to its opponents (45.4%).

The Bison and Midshipmen meet Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is averaging 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Bison. Jack Forrest is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Austin Benigni is averaging 15.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Midshipmen. Draper is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.