Williams scores 27 as Arkansas-Pine Bluff holds off Florida A&M 99-97

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Rashad Williams scored 27 points to help Arkansas-Pine Bluff fend off Florida A&M 99-97 on Saturday night.

Williams was 9 of 15 shooting, including 6 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line for the Golden Lions (7-10, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Joe French was 7 of 12 shooting (5 for 9 from 3-point range) to add 21 points. Kylen Milton had 17 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 9 for 13 from the line.

The Rattlers (2-13, 0-4) were led in scoring by Jalen Speer, who finished with 29 points, nine assists and two steals. Keith Lamar added 17 points and eight rebounds for Florida A&M. In addition, Shannon Grant had 13 points. The loss was the Rattlers’ eighth straight.

