Williams scores 26 in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 71-66 win against Incarnate Word

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Kalen Williams had 26 points in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 71-66 win against Incarnate Word on Wednesday night.

Williams added five assists for the Lions (8-13, 2-6 Southland Conference). Tommie Lewis added 18 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line, and they also had three steals. Kwo Agwa went 3 of 4 from the field to finish with nine points.

Dylan Hayman led the Cardinals (6-14, 1-6) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Alex Anderson added 13 points for Incarnate Word. In addition, Sky Wicks had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

