Williams scores 26 as Furman takes down Citadel 82-68

The Associated Press

January 10, 2024, 9:26 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Alex Williams scored 26 points as Furman beat Citadel 82-68 on Wednesday night.

Williams shot 9 for 15, including 7 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Paladins (7-9, 1-2 Southern Conference). Garrett Hien scored 11 points, going 5 of 6 and 1 of 4 from the free throw line. JP Pegues, Ben VanderWal and PJay Smith Jr. all had 10 points.

Madison Durr led the way for the Bulldogs (8-8, 0-3) with 17 points and two steals. Elijah Morgan added 15 points and two steals for Citadel. In addition, Quentin Millora-Brown finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

