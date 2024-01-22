Williams scores 22, Arkansas-Pine Bluff tops Bethune-Cookman 76-72

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Rashad Williams’ 22 points helped Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeat Bethune-Cookman 76-72 on Monday night. Williams was…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Rashad Williams’ 22 points helped Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeat Bethune-Cookman 76-72 on Monday night.

Williams was 7 of 14 shooting (6 for 12 from 3-point range) for the Golden Lions (8-10, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kylen Milton scored 19 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 7 for 8 from the line, and added eight rebounds and six assists. Ismael Plet finished 5 of 5 from the floor to finish with 11 points.

Jakobi Heady led the way for the Wildcats (8-10, 3-2) with 25 points and two steals. Derek Carter-Hollinger Jr. added 14 points and eight rebounds. Seneca Willoughby had 11 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

