Williams scores 20 as Cornell knocks off Princeton 83-68

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Nazir Williams’ 20 points helped Cornell defeat Princeton 83-68 on Saturday.

Williams also had eight rebounds for the Big Red (15-3, 4-0 Ivy League). Chris Manon scored 16 points while shooting 7 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line, and added 11 rebounds and six assists. Sean Hansen and AK Okereke added 12 points apiece.

Xaivian Lee finished with 17 points for the Tigers (15-2, 3-1). Zach Martini added nine points for Princeton. Dalen Davis also had nine points. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Tigers.

