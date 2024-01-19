Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Williams, Mogbo lead San…

Williams, Mogbo lead San Francisco over Loyola Marymount 90-76

The Associated Press

January 19, 2024, 1:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Marcus Williams hit four 3-pointers and scored 24, Jonathan Mogbo had 23 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double and San Francisco cruised to a 90-76 victory over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

Williams made 10 of 16 shots and missed just once from 3-point range for the Dons (15-4, 4-0 West Coast Conference). Mogbo hit 11 of 17 shots, adding five assists. Malik Thomas contributed 13 points and five rebounds. Mike Sharavjamts scored 12 with seven assists.

Dominick Harris led the Lions (8-10, 1-3) with 22 points. He made four 3-pointers and grabbed six rebounds. Will Johnston hit four 3-pointers and scored 19. Alex Merkviladze pitched in with 12 points and nine rebounds.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up