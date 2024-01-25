Williams leads Tarleton State against Southern Utah after 28-point showing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-12, 1-6 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (12-6, 5-2 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-12, 1-6 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (12-6, 5-2 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texans -6.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Lue Williams scored 28 points in Tarleton State’s 77-73 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Texans are 6-1 on their home court. Tarleton State scores 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Thunderbirds are 1-6 against conference opponents. Southern Utah is 2-11 against opponents over .500.

Tarleton State’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Tarleton State allows.

The Texans and Thunderbirds match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakorie Smith is shooting 42.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Texans. Devon Barnes is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

Dominique Ford is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Zion Young is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 4-6, averaging 77.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

