Williams leads Furman against East Tennessee State after 26-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-7, 1-2 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (7-9, 1-2 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -8; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman faces the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Alex Williams scored 26 points in Furman’s 82-68 win over the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Paladins are 6-1 on their home court. Furman has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Buccaneers are 1-2 in conference games. East Tennessee State has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

Furman makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than East Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). East Tennessee State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Furman gives up.

The Paladins and Buccaneers match up Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JP Pegues is averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Paladins.

Quimari Peterson is averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 4-6, averaging 80.6 points, 40.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 39.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

