Williams guides Texas A&M-Commerce past SE Louisiana 68-52

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Kalen Williams finished with 15 points and nine rebounds to lead Texas A&M-Commerce to a 68-52 victory over Southeast Louisiana on Saturday.

Williams made 6 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers for the Lions (7-10, 1-3 Southland Conference), adding four assists. Tommie Lewis totaled 14 points and seven assists. VJ Reeves Jr. came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and score 13.

Roger McFarlane had 19 points and eight rebounds to pace SEL’s Lions (6-12, 1-4). Nick Caldwell totaled 12 points and five boards.

