Williams and UT Arlington host SFA

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -7; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington visits the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks after Makaih Williams scored 24 points in UT Arlington’s 78-76 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The ‘Jacks have gone 4-2 in home games. SFA is sixth in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.8 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Mavericks have gone 1-2 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SFA’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington averages 72.5 points per game, 3.7 more than the 68.8 SFA allows.

The ‘Jacks and Mavericks square off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sadaidriene Hall is averaging 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Nana Antwi-Boasiako is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

Shemar Wilson is shooting 49.6% and averaging 12.9 points for the Mavericks. Kade Douglas is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 40.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

