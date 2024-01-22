Williams and UAPB host Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-9, 3-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (7-10, 2-2 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-9, 3-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (7-10, 2-2 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Lions -1.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB faces the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Rashad Williams scored 27 points in UAPB’s 99-97 win against the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Golden Lions are 5-3 in home games. UAPB gives up 86.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Wildcats are 3-1 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman is seventh in the SWAC with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Hulsewe averaging 3.6.

UAPB makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Bethune-Cookman has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Bethune-Cookman averages 74.8 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 86.5 UAPB allows to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ismael Plet is averaging 6.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Williams is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.

Zion Harmon is averaging 13.9 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Dhashon Dyson is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 4-6, averaging 81.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.