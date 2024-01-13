Williams and the Drexel Dragons visit conference foe Elon

Drexel Dragons (11-6, 4-0 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (8-8, 1-2 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Drexel Dragons (11-6, 4-0 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (8-8, 1-2 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -9; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Amari Williams and the Drexel Dragons visit Max Mackinnon and the Elon Phoenix in CAA play.

The Phoenix have gone 6-0 in home games. Elon is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dragons are 4-0 against CAA opponents. Drexel is the CAA leader with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Williams averaging 5.0.

Elon makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Drexel has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Drexel averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Elon allows.

The Phoenix and Dragons meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Higgins is averaging 11.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Phoenix. Mackinnon is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

Williams is averaging 11.6 points, eight rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Dragons. Luke House is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 38.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Dragons: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 41.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

