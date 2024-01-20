Williams and Texas A&M-Commerce host SE Louisiana

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-10, 0-3 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (6-11, 1-3 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-10, 0-3 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (6-11, 1-3 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -6; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce visits the SE Louisiana Lions after Kalen Williams scored 28 points in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 69-65 loss to the Houston Christian Huskies.

The SE Louisiana Lions have gone 4-1 in home games. SE Louisiana ranks fourth in the Southland with 14.4 assists per game led by Roscoe Eastmond averaging 5.4.

The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions are 0-3 in Southland play. Texas A&M-Commerce ranks fifth in the Southland scoring 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Williams averaging 4.7.

SE Louisiana is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Texas A&M-Commerce allows to opponents. Texas A&M-Commerce averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game SE Louisiana gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roger McFarlane is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the SE Louisiana Lions, while averaging 13.5 points and 7.7 rebounds. Nick Caldwell is shooting 53.3% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Jerome Brewer Jr. is averaging 14.1 points for the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions. Tommie Lewis is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

LAST 10 GAMES: SE Louisiana Lions: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.