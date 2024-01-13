Williams and No. 16 Auburn host LSU

LSU Tigers (10-5, 2-0 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (13-2, 2-0 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

LSU Tigers (10-5, 2-0 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (13-2, 2-0 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -13.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Auburn faces the LSU Tigers after Jaylin Williams scored 22 points in Auburn’s 66-55 victory against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Auburn Tigers are 8-0 on their home court. Auburn has an 11-2 record against teams over .500.

The LSU Tigers are 2-0 in SEC play. LSU scores 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

Auburn makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). LSU scores 11.3 more points per game (76.2) than Auburn allows (64.9).

The Auburn Tigers and LSU Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Auburn Tigers. Williams is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Jordan Wright is averaging 15 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the LSU Tigers. Mike Williams III is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Auburn Tigers: 9-1, averaging 84.0 points, 40.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

LSU Tigers: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

