Williams and Michigan host Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan takes on the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Terrance Williams II scored 20 points in Michigan’s 87-76 loss to the McNeese Cowboys.

The Wolverines have gone 3-3 at home. Michigan is ninth in the Big Ten with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Olivier Nkamhoua averaging 8.0.

The Golden Gophers are 1-1 in Big Ten play. Minnesota is sixth in the Big Ten with 38.5 rebounds per game led by Dawson Garcia averaging 7.3.

Michigan makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Minnesota averages 80.5 points per game, 1.4 more than the 79.1 Michigan allows to opponents.

The Wolverines and Golden Gophers square off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Wolverines. Nkamhoua is averaging 17.2 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Garcia is averaging 17.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 80.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.