Williams and LSU host Texas A&M

LSU Tigers (8-5) at Texas A&M Aggies (9-4)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -11.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: LSU takes on the Texas A&M Aggies after Mike Williams III scored 20 points in LSU’s 96-55 win over the Northwestern State Demons.

The Aggies are 5-1 in home games. Texas A&M is the SEC leader with 16.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Andersson Garcia averaging 4.2.

The Tigers have gone 0-1 away from home. LSU ranks eighth in the SEC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Will Baker averaging 1.5.

Texas A&M scores 76.2 points, 7.2 more per game than the 69.0 LSU gives up. LSU averages 10.2 more points per game (76.8) than Texas A&M allows to opponents (66.6).

The Aggies and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is shooting 38.0% and averaging 17.6 points for the Aggies. Hayden Hefner is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Jordan Wright is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Tigers. Baker is averaging 12.2 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the past 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 42.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

